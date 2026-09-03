Storm loss loans | McAninch marks 40-years | Prescribed burns planned

Low-interest loans available for those impacted by July 27 storms

The U.S. Small Business Administration issued a disaster declaration for the storms that hit Naperville and surrounding areas on July 27, allowing homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits to apply for low-interest loans to help cover losses.

DuPage and Will are among the eligible counties. SBA loan programs, including business physical disaster loans, economic injury disaster loans, and home disaster loans, are potential options to aid with losses not covered by insurance.

Those interested can apply through the SBA’s Disaster Loan Assistance website, or may do so in person through Sept. 8 at the Hazel Crest Village Hall or University Park Town Center. Physical property damage applications are due Oct. 19, with economic injury applications due May 18, 2027.

McAninch Arts Center marks 40-year legacy

The McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage is marking four decades of bringing arts to the area.

As it kicks off its 2026-27 season, it’s commemorating its 40 year anniversary, both with a look-back photo wall in the lobby, and with a line up of wide-ranging performances.

Learn more about the history of the center and how it’s grown throughout the years.

Naperville Park District planning prescribed burns this fall

The Naperville Park District will be conducting prescribed ground-level burns this fall at various parks.

The burns are purposefully set fires which help clear invasive weeds, reduce leaf and plant debris, and improve the health of the ecosystem. The controlled fires are overseen by park maintenance crews and third party contractors.

The park district conducts the burns in the spring and fall. Specific weather conditions are required for safety purposes, with wind factors taken into account, along with low chance of precipitation. A full list of parks planned for prescribed burns can be found on the park district’s website.

HAP Foundation expanding Seniors Workforce Development program

The HAP Foundation has received more than $712,000 from AmeriCorps Seniors to expand its Workforce Development Program into DuPage, Lake, and Will counties over the next three years.

The program gives those 55 and older the opportunity to train to be a Community Health Worker. There are two different tracks offered: one for workforce reentry for those looking to gain state certification and pursue employment as a CHW, the other for those looking to strengthen their volunteer skills and help with health initiatives.

The HAP Foundation says training in DuPage County is expected to launch in April 2027, with training in Will County to launch in July 2027. Lake County training will start in January 2027. More information about the program and how to apply is available on the organization’s website.

Top-ranked North Central football welcomes No. 2 Bethel for season opener

North Central College football kicks off the 2026 season as the number-one-ranked team in Division III.

The top-ranked Cardinals will welcome the No. 2-ranked Bethel University on Saturday at noon at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium for a rematch of the 2025 NCAA quarterfinals, which saw NCC emerge victorious 35-21.

Learn more about this powerhouse program that’s seen six consecutive championship game appearances.