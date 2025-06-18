Storms possible today | Transgender athlete debate continues | Teen art on streetlight boxes

Storms possible for Naperville area today

Strong storms could be in store for the Naperville area today. The National Weather Service is predicting thunderstorms will roll in during the late morning and afternoon.

Some could be severe, with the possibility of damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. The worst of it is currently expected along and southeast of I-55.

Transgender athlete debate continues at District 203 meeting

For the third consecutive time, speakers on both sides of the debate weighed in on transgender student athletes participating in sports separate from their biological gender at Monday’s Naperville School District 203 Board of Education meeting.

During public comment, the board heard a wide range of viewpoints on the hot-button issue from 11 speakers.

Read more about the views raised at the recent meeting.

The Cheesecake Factory opens in Naperville at Block 59

The wait is over. The Cheesecake Factory in Naperville at 428 S State Route 59 officially opened its doors to the community on Tuesday morning.

It’s the newest addition to Naperville’s restaurant and entertainment development Block 59.

Take a look inside.

Teen artwork to brighten Naperville streetlight controller boxes

The city of Naperville has chosen six teen artists whose work will be displayed on city streetlight controller boxes later this month.

Discover who the winners are and get a glimpse of their submissions.

Naperville Park Board approves improvements at three playgrounds

Three playgrounds within the Naperville Park District will be spruced up this summer, following a vote at Thursday’s Park Board meeting.

The playground improvements will take place at Kroehler, Meadow Glens, and West Greens parks. Each of the projects will get underway this summer and is slated for substantial completion later this year.

The scope of work at each of the sites includes the removal and replacement of existing playground equipment with new options. Additional upgrades include concrete and curb work, as well as new landscaping.

Nussbaum twins end chapter of long family legacy at Naperville Central

The close of the school year meant the end of an era for Naperville’s Nussbaum family, with the last two of their seven children graduating from Naperville Central.

The family leaves a strong legacy in the athletic annals of the school – not just from the teens who’ve passed through, but also by their dad Andy, who’s been a coach and teacher there for more than 40 years.

Find out more about the Nussbaum tradition at Central.