Student Dies After Collapsing At Choir Event | SAFE-T Act Forum | Family Fun Day

Leyden Student Dies After Collapsing at Naperville Choir Event

A west suburban high school choir student died Friday night after collapsing at a choir event at Naperville North High School, according to authorities. After he collapsed, 17-year-old Daniel Moshi was taken to Edward Medical Center, where he later died, as reported to ABC7 Chicago by a Naperville Fire Department official. Moshi was a student at Leyden High School in District 212. No cause of death has been given. Moshi was at Naperville North for a three-day All State Honors Show Choir event for the Illinois American Choral Directors Association.

SAFE-T Act Public Forum

The “All Facts No Fiction About the New SAFE-T Act” public forum was held on Monday night at the Naperville Municipal Center. The event provided information about the provisions in the pending enactment of the SAFE-T Act that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, such as the elimination of cash bail. DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, Illinois Sen. for District 41 John Curran and Judge for the Illinois Appellate Court of the 2nd District Liam Brennan all spoke about details of the SAFE-T Act and answered questions from the public. Naperville City Council members Patty Gustin and Paul Leong mediated the discussion.

Latin Leaving D203 In Coming Years

Despite impassioned pleas from past and present students, parents and other community members, Naperville School District 203 officials are moving forward on a plan to phase out Latin from curriculum in the coming years. On Monday, the school board voted to remove Latin I from the district’s course offerings in the 2023-24 school year. Students currently working through the language sequence will have the opportunity to continue the trajectory. By the end of the 2025-26 school year, Latin will be completely phased out of District 203 as current freshmen complete their fourth year of the language. District officials began discussing the cessation of Latin early this month. Multiple reasons were cited, including enrollment declines. District 203 will continue offering American Sign Language, French, German Mandarin and Spanish.

Facility Improvements At D204 Schools

At last night’s Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education meeting, a presentation was shown outlining facility improvements at District 204 schools. One of the biggest talking points was the last phase of adding air conditioning to elementary schools. The plan is to add roof top units to 19 schools for the final step of cooling the Library Media Centers (LMCs) at each. LMCs at 14 of those schools will be fully air conditioned by the end of January 2023, with the remaining five to be done in the summer of 2023. Some other areas of focus include athletic area improvements, remodeling of high school FACS rooms, some parking lot repaving, and roofing improvements.

Fall Family Fun Day on Water Street

Fall Family Fun Day is set for this Saturday, October 22, on Water Street in downtown Naperville. There will be goodie bags and free pumpkins while supplies last, as well as entertainment, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is meant for kids 12 and under. There will also be information on hand from Turning Pointe Autism Foundation about how to turn pumpkins into racing vehicles for its upcoming Pumpkin Race on October 29.