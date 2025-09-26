Submerged car discovery | DuPage West Nile death | Renovations to Connections facility

Divers discover submerged car in Naperville’s Lake Osborne

Divers with the Naperville Fire Department discovered a submerged car in Naperville’s Lake Osborne on Thursday while they were conducting a training exercise.

Find out more about the discovery.

DuPage County reports first human death of year from West Nile

The DuPage County Health Department has announced that a county resident in their 80s is the first human death related to West Nile virus in the county this year.

Learn more about this case and the precautions health officials are asking the public to take.

Naperville Park District’s ADA Transition Plan

The Naperville Park District is in the final stages of updating its ADA Transition Plan. The latest sets of changes within the document will outline specific capital improvements to help ensure the district’s amenities are available to people of all abilities.

Updating the plan has been one of the district’s identified goals in 2025. At multiple points this year, the district has gathered public feedback on the plan through such overtures as open house meetings and online surveys.

The park board and district staffers discussed the plan briefly at a meeting Thursday. A formal unveiling of the updated plan is anticipated at the park board’s next meeting Oct. 9.

Naperville 203’s Connections Transitions Services unveils expanded facility

Connections Transitions Services recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its renovated and expanded facility.

The Naperville School District 203 post-secondary program helps recent high school graduates with special needs receive additional training to make a successful transition from high school into adulthood.

Read more about the program and the newly renovated facility.

Fall session of Be a Trailblazer program launches

The fall session of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Be a Trailblazer” program launched yesterday and will run through Saturday, Nov. 8.

Participants can sign up through the Goosechase app to take part in nature-themed missions, with the chance to win prizes along the way. A new batch of assignments dropped Thursday, with more coming on Oct. 17.

So far this year more than 2,000 people have taken part, checking off over 60,000 missions along the way.