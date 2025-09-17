Supna Jain sworn in | MayneLand Farm | 2026 fireworks contracted

Supna Jain sworn in as Naperville City Council member

Supna Jain was sworn in as a member of the Naperville City Council at Tuesday’s meeting.

Jain, who has served on the Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education since 2021, was nominated to fill a vacancy on the council that occurred last month after the departure of former Councilwoman Allison Longenbaugh.

Read more about Jain’s appointment and her vision for serving on the city council.

Naperville D203 continues review of Title IX policy update

Last month, the Naperville D203 Board of Education had the first in a series of discussions around Title IX changes and other PRESS policy updates.

The board continued those discussions at its Monday, Sept. 8 meeting, and action on the proposed changes could take place at the next scheduled meeting on Monday, Sept. 22.

Find out what was discussed.

Naperville’s MayneLand Farm nears 50 years of fresh, local produce

For nearly five decades, MayneLand Farm has operated in Naperville near the intersection of Mill Street and Bauer Road.

The land is most known by locals for its farm stand, where customers can find a selection of vegetables and fruits, along with honey, eggs, and flowers.

Learn more about MayneLand Farm.

Naper Pride Fest celebrates inclusivity and community

The greater Naperville area came together in the spirit of inclusivity this weekend during the fourth annual Naper Pride Fest.

The event at Naper Settlement included live music, food trucks, more than 70 merchandise vendors, plus games and activities for kids, all to support the LGBTQ+ community.

See some highlights from the event.

Naperville’s 2026 fireworks contract issued

Planning for Naperville’s 2026 Independence Day fireworks show is officially underway, with the recent issuance of a contract to the company that will handle the logistics of bringing the festive display to the Frontier Sports Complex.

The Naperville Park Board on Thursday, Sept. 11, approved a $56,000 contract to the Mad Bomber Fireworks Production Company. The board’s vote followed a preliminary discussion in August. Mad Bomber has been the contractor handling the performance in recent years.