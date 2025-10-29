Suspect nabbed with drone help | Remembering Gary King | Holiday parade grand marshal

Naperville police use drone to help capture burglary suspect

Naperville police caught and arrested a car burglary suspect Tuesday morning with the help of a drone, and the assistance of a drone operator and a K9 unit from the Aurora Police Department, according to Naperville Police Cmdr. Rick Krakow.

Law enforcement responded to a report of a possible vehicle burglary in progress at the 1100 block of Lakewood Circle. The suspect had last been seen running into Springbrook Prairie.

Using the drone, officers found the individual in a field south of the local Walmart, where he was subsequently taken into custody.

Remembering former DuPage County Clerk Gary King

Former DuPage County Clerk Gary King has died at the age of 78 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

King spent nearly three decades as clerk, first elected to the office in 1986. He would be re-elected for six additional four-year terms. But his time working at the clerk’s office spanned more than 47 years, having started sweeping floors there in 1967 when he was still in college, then rising in the ranks through the years.

Under his tenure as clerk, office records became computerized, improvements were made to customer relations, and legislation on a state tax cap was drafted, according to an article from the Chicago Tribune.

King died Oct. 27 af the Terra Vista of Oakbrook Terrace memory care facility.

Miss Illinois to lead Naperville Holiday Parade of Lights

The Rotary Club of Naperville has named reigning Miss Illinois, Missi Craddock, as the grand marshal of this year’s Holiday Parade of Lights.

The annual parade will brighten the streets of downtown Naperville on Nov. 28, kicking off at 7 p.m. to launch the holiday season.

Naperville Bank & Trust named a Best Friend of Illinois Parks

The Illinois Association of Park Districts has recognized Naperville Bank & Trust as a Best Friend of Illinois Parks.

The Naperville Park District nominated the bank for its partnership and support through volunteerism and sponsorship. NB&T is the park district’s official banking provider, and in 2024, joined a 5-year agreement to name Knoch Park’s synthetic turf field “Winfield Athletic Field.”

The bank was recognized at the 2025 Best of the Best Awards Gala on Oct. 24 at the Chevy Chase Country Club in Wheeling, Ill. The Best Friend of Illinois Parks is one of ten awards given by the IAPD each year.

Naperville-area runners show up strong at regionals

Waubonsie Valley hosted the boys and girls cross country regionals over the weekend, with Naperville-area runners showing up strong.

On the boys’ side, Neuqua Valley, Naperville North, and Naperville Central all qualified for sectionals as a team. Benet Academy and Metea Valley each had an individual qualifier. Downers Grove South won the regional title.

In the girls’ race, Naperville North took home the regional championship with Naperville Central, Metea Valley, and Benet Academy all qualifying as a team. Waubonsie Valley and Neuqua Valley both had multiple individual qualifiers. Keira Jenke from Benet Academy was the individual champion.