“Swiftmas” house | Quigley’s celebrates 25 years | Santa Mailbox

Taylor Swift-inspired light display brings “Swiftmas” to Naperville

You won’t find much “blank space” at 1228 Atlas Lane, where the Scott family has decked out its home for the holidays in a Taylor Swift theme, bringing “Swiftmas” to Naperville.

Amy Scott told ABC 7 Chicago she came up with the idea after seeing Swift’s “Eras Tour” movie. The house is decked out with images of Taylor Swift, with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also making an appearance in the decorations. Neighbors are pitching in by passing out friendship bracelets in the spirit of Swift.

Photo courtesy: The Believe House

Pretrial release denied for men charged in beating man, apartment break-in

Two Naperville men were denied pretrial release on Friday after being charged with beating a man outside of a Naperville apartment complex, and breaking into an apartment at that same complex early on Thanksgiving Day. Learn more about the crime.

Quigley’s Irish Pub celebrates 25 years in Naperville

On November 17, Quigley’s Irish Pub celebrated a quarter of a century in downtown Naperville. Learn more about how the pub got its start in the community, 25 years ago.

City of Naperville considers dissolving Sister Cities Commission

Naperville city staff has made a recommendation to dissolve the Sister Cities Commission, proposing that its responsibilities shift to the nonprofit Sister Cities Foundation. Hear more about the proposal and the alternate options the group has pitched to the city.

Santa Mailbox now taking letters in downtown Naperville

Kids now have a direct line to the North Pole in downtown Naperville. Learn more about the Santa Mailbox, currently accepting letters.

Remembering Lowell “Bud” Berger

Lowell “Bud” Berger, who had a long-lasting legacy in Naperville athletics, died earlier this month at the age of 98. Read more about Bud’s life and the difference he made at both North Central College and Naperville Central High School.