TEDxNaperville “Community”

TEDxNaperville returns on Saturday with a new format. The theme of this year’s TEDx is “Community,” as 16 Ideashop speakers will host small intimate sessions where people can engage in lively discussions on new ideas. Several other alumni speakers will be also attending and walking amongst the participants, eager to converse. The event will take place on Oct. 1 from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at McDonald Farm, located at 105404 Knoch Knolls Rd. Tickets are available on the TEDxNaperville website, as organizers limited the event to 200 tickets to the general public.

Naperville Native Perna Named Golf Person of the Year

Naperville native John Perna, founder and operator of The Players Services in Downers Grove, has been named the Illinois Junior Golf Association’s Person of the Year. Perna, 40, was a successful college golfer before turning professional, and said in a press release that he wants young golfers to have a great collegiate experience. The group works with high school golfers, improving their chances of playing at the collegiate level. The Player Services has helped get more than 120 golfers into Division I programs, and many more into Division II and III schools. Perna will receive the award at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Preserve at Oak Meadows in Addison. Tickets are available on the Illinois Junior Golf Association website.

Will County Cannabis Tax

The Will County Board is hosting a meeting on Monday night to discuss how the county will spend its share of the cannabis tax revenue. The board has already allocated $500,000 to the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center, which hands reports of sexual abuse, exposure to violence and neglet for children ages 3-17. Since Will County approved the local tax on the recreational use of cannabis in December of 2019, they have collected more than $2.6 in tax dollars. The meeting will take place at 7:00 p.m. at the Joliet administration building, located at 302 N. Chicago St.

Howlin’ at the Moon in Naperville

Naper Settlement’s Halloween celebration for those 21 and older is making its return this year. The second annual Howlin’ at the Moon will take place October 21 and 22. The two-day event will feature entertainment including a contortionist, a liquid lights show, an acts of danger show, magician, and fire dancers. There will be refreshments available at the event’s food truck graveyard and booze bar. A Moonlight Market will have vendor items for purchase. There will also be a graveyard photo-op area, and live music performed each night. A full rundown of all the fun as well as ticket information is available on the Naper Settlement website.

Naperville City Council Email Sign-Up

The Naperville City Council is providing an online speaker sign-up form for members of the public who wish to participate in discussions. The council’s next meeting will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Naperville Municipal Center.