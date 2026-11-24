Naperville police increase enforcement efforts ahead of Thanksgiving

As families prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, the Naperville Police Department is also preparing to step up its enforcement of traffic laws.

The department is working with the Illinois State Police through the end of the month to ensure motorists and passengers stay safe while traveling for the extended holiday weekend.

Read more about safety precautions for those traveling for the holiday.

DuPage County Republicans Chairman Kevin Coyne to step down

The DuPage County Republicans Chairman Kevin Coyne has announced his intention to step down from the position at their executive committee meeting on Nov. 30, per a Facebook post made by the group.

Learn more about what Coyne said about the future of the organization.

Endeavor Health Edward Hospital awarded ‘A’ grade for patient safety

Naperville’s Endeavor Health Edward Hospital has received an ‘A’ grade for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group for 2026, Endeavor announced in a press release.

Leapfrog’s grading scale is used to rate hospitals on their “overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors,” according to the company’s scoring methodology.

This is the fifth consecutive scoring period in which Edward Hospital has earned an ‘A,’ making it a ‘Straight A’ facility.

IPSD 204 board member working for STEM curriculum creator

Indian Prairie School District 204 board member Mark Rising has a new job working with a company that does business with the district, according to a disclosure he gave during the board’s most recent meeting.

Rising began employment as an account executive on Nov. 2 with Project Lead The Way, Inc., which supplies STEM-related curriculum to Indian Prairie and many other districts. As part of his disclosure, Rising said he and his employer promise that District 204 will not be part of his territory or accounts, and he will have no involvement in Project Lead The Way’s business with the district.

Rising also said in a memo that he will not “vote, discuss, deliberate or otherwise participate in any board matter that involves PLTW directly or indirectly.”

Naperville’s KidsMatter invites creative expression of kindness

KidsMatter and the Lisle Township Community Mental Health Board are encouraging kids and teens to explore their kindness and creativity with the “Kindness Through Art” initiative.

The organizations are inviting elementary, middle & high school students to join in on their contest, accepting applications through Feb. 1.

Find out more about how and what to submit for the contest.