Third Mayoral Candidate

The Naperville mayoral race now has three candidates. Tiffany Stephens has tossed her hat into the ring, hoping to become the first African American woman to serve as mayor of Naperville.

Stephens is the founder of the nonprofit organization, Kid Teen Rider, which provides transportation for kids and teens serving both Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204.

She joins Naperville city councilman Benny White and long-time Naperville liquor commissioner Scott Wehrli on the ballot. Earlier this summer, Mayor Steve Chirico announced he would not be seeking another term.

Candidates for both mayor and the four open city council seats have until 5 p.m. today to turn in their packets. Currently there are 12 who have filed for those open council seats.

Cup Of Cheer

The Naperville Garden Club is holding its 60th annual Cup of Cheer house walk, holiday market and tea from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 1 and 2. The house walk will feature tours of four homes from the Cress Creek, East Highlands, Kinloch and Silver Springs Estates subdivisions, decorated for the holidays.

Online tickets are available on the Naperville Garden Club website through noon on Nov. 30. Tickets may also be purchased in-person with cash or check through Dec. 2 at the John Greene Realtor office, located at 1311 S. Route 59; The Growing Place, located at 25 W. 471 Plank Rd.; and Nona Jo’s, located at 410 W. Fifth Ave. Day of tickets will be available at the Judd Kendall VFW Post, located at 908 W. Jackson Ave.

The tea and market is open to the public on Dec. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at the VFW, with no ticket necessary. All proceeds raised from the Cup of Cheer will help fund club projects and scholarships.

Pennies for Pies

The Naperville Park District received $828.62 for its 2022 Pennies for Pies drive. Those donations were used to purchase 120 pies for Loaves & Fishes Community Services to provide to people in need during the holiday season.

The idea of Pennies for Pies came from park district preschool classrooms back in 2006, to teach the lesson that small donations combined can make a big difference.

Holiday Scavenger Hunt & Chanukah Menorah Hunt

The search is on in downtown Naperville, with both holiday elves and Chanukah menorahs hiding throughout area businesses.

The Holiday Elf Scavenger Hunt and Chanukah Menorah Hunt will run from November 27 to December 27. Kids will have the chance to win prizes along the way. To do so, they need to make at least 18 stops on their menorah quest, or 30 for those hidden holiday elves.

A list with all the downtown businesses hosting elves and menorahs, along with more information about the events is available on the Downtown Naperville Alliance website.