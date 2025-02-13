Threats made to state Rep. | Naperville Joann craft store closing | Grant for agriculture careers exhibit

Man charged with threatening state Rep. Anne Stava-Murray in voicemails

A Downers Grove man has been charged with threatening state Rep. Anne Stava-Murray (D), a Naperville resident, in two voicemails.

William Dzadon, 71, has been charged with two counts of threatening a public official. The threats were allegedly left via two phone messages on November 13, 2024, authorities said.

Joann’s Naperville location among 500 in country to close

The Joann fabrics and craft store in Naperville, located at 526 S State Route 59, is one of among 500 in the country set to close, in a move by the retailer to address ongoing industry, economic, and financial challenges, according to the Joann website.

The closures are part of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, and include 26 total stores in Illinois.

The court hearing to approve the closures is set for Friday, Feb. 14. Going-out-of-business sales at these stores are expected to begin on Saturday, Feb. 15, and may continue for several months, pending court approval.

Teen arrested on weapons charges after Naperville police investigate suspicious vehicle

Naperville police arrested a Chicago teenager on felony weapons charges Sunday after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Mason J. Davis, 18, has been charged with four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count of possession of a firearm with no serial number, and one count of unlawful possession of cannabis.

$20,000 grant helps grow new agriculture careers exhibit at Naper Settlement

The Naperville Heritage Society will be awarded a $20,000 grant to create a new agriculture careers exhibit at Naper Settlement.

The 1,200-square-foot exhibit will be geared towards teaching students from grades K-12 about the various career paths in agriculture, ranging from remote farming to marketing and communications.

Tyreek Coleman and Moses Wilson lift Waubonsie basketball to new heights

At Waubonsie Valley, it has become as predictable as the final buzzer: Tyreek Coleman dribbles, Moses Wilson soars, and another highlight-reel alley-oop sends the crowd into a frenzy.

But for these seniors, who have led the Warriors to a remarkable 52-4 record over two seasons, their aerial display is more than just basketball theatrics – it’s a visible sign of a friendship that’s lifted an entire program to new heights.

