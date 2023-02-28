Tornado touches down | Benet girls basketball | Chords for Kids

EF-0 Tornado touches down in Naperville

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that a brief EF-0 tornado touched down in north Naperville Monday morning.

The tornado hit the ground near Naperville North High School and tracked north for 1.4 miles, ending just south of I-88 between Mill Street and Washington Street. It lasted from 9:52 a.m. to 9:54 a.m., with estimated peak winds of 80 mph, and a maximum width of 30 yards. The NWS says video shows a funnel cloud continued one more mile north over Herrick Lake Forest Preserve.

No significant structural damage was reported in the area. However, some damage was done to trees, roofs, and fences. No injuries were reported.

Benet girls basketball headed to State

Benet Academy girls basketball punched a ticket to State for a second consecutive season in thrilling fashion last night.

The Redwings saw their ten-point fourth-quarter lead disappear, as Kenwood Academy took a 46-45 lead with 21 seconds left in the game on a Danielle Books three-pointer. Following a timeout, Benet senior Lenee Beaumont found teammate Lindsay Harzich for the game-winning layup with two seconds to play.

The Redwings hung on for a 47-46 win and will head to Illinois State University to face Geneva in the 4A State semifinals on Friday afternoon.

DuPage County launches new website

The DuPage County Board has officially launched its new website, DuPageCounty.gov.

The update streamlines information with the removal of redundant content, improving user navigation and search functionality, according to a press release from DuPage County. The number of web pages on the site has dropped from 1,659 to 963.

All key website components from the old URL, dupageco.org, are available on the new site, and visitors to the previous URL will be automatically redirected to the updated one. To finance the website redesign, the DuPage County Board used $390,000 in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Black History Month: Al Demming

Mentor, entrepreneur, and basketball official are all titles that 28-year Naperville resident Albert Demming has to his name. Learn more about Demming’s profound impact on the Naperville community with our Black History Month feature story.

NCC’s Chords for Kids

North Central College will host its 16th annual Chords for Kids concert on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. in Wentz Concert Hall, located at 171 E. Chicago Ave.

The free event welcomes children with special needs and their families to enjoy a night of music, featuring sing-along songs from SpongeBob SquarePants and Disney. There will also be classical numbers and a few group dance-type songs like “YMCA.”

Chords for Kids encourages children with special needs to be themselves, as parents do not need to worry about typical concert etiquette. For more information about the concert, visit the North Central College website.