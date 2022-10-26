Tripledemic | Cannabis Business Zoning In DuPage | Karaoke For A Cause

Health Experts Warn of “Tripledemic”

Health experts are warning of a “tripledemic” as the flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus, or R.S.V., are lining up to create the perfect storm.

As the weather gets colder and folks move inside, these three respiratory diseases are more prone to spread. If they all surge at the same time, it could cause a problem for health care providers and hospitals.

Health officials are encouraging the public to get their flu vaccines and COVID-19 booster shots as soon as possible to help stem a rise in cases.

Cannabis Businesses in Unincorporated DuPage

The DuPage County Board has amended its zoning rules to set regulations allowing for adult-use cannabis businesses in unincorporated DuPage County.

The site regulations were voted through on Tuesday. They stipulate that adult-use cannabis establishments may not be located in either residential neighborhoods or downtown areas. They have to be put on major roadways, and on a lot that’s at least 25,000-square-feet to allow for adequate parking. Additionally, they have to be located away from schools, daycares, and group homes, and may not reside on government-controlled land.

The board had previously voted in October 2019 to ban the businesses in unincorporated DuPage, but have since reversed course. They asked staff to develop the regulations at their June 28 meeting.

Vote For Supporting Additional Gun Control Measures

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the DuPage County Board voted to amend its 2022 state and federal legislative agendas, adding wording to both to support legislation that bans the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Other amendments to both agendas include pushing for legislation that mandates the safe storage of firearms, reforming the Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card process, adding a training requirement with the possession or the sale of a firearm, and increasing the penalties for certain gun-related offenses. Those would include armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of ghost guns, and the unlawful sale of a ghost gun.

The move empowers the board’s lobbyists to stand in support of additional gun control measures.

Halloween Safety Tips

The Naperville Police Department is sharing tips ahead of the Halloween holiday advising all to be safe.

Here are a few to keep in mind:

Keep costumes short to avoid tripping

Make sure costumes are flame retardant

Add reflective tape to costumes, or have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights so they’re more easily seen.

Have kids trick or treat in groups as there is safety in numbers, with parents accompanying young children.

Remind kids not to go in anyone’s home

Drivers should stay extra alert during the popular trick-or-treating hours of 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Treat-givers should steer clear of any homemade or unwrapped treats.

Parents should check treats before kids dive in.

Naperville does not have set trick-or-treating hours. However the NPD recommends young kids wrap it up when it starts to get dark, and older kids head in by 8 p.m.

Karaoke For A Cause

Go Brewing is hosting its first live band Karaoke For A Cause this Friday, October 28.

The free event is a fundraiser, benefitting the Alzheimer’s Association of Illinois. The low-alcohol/no-alcohol brewery is partnering with Karyn Charvat’s Big D’s Daughters Team for the cause.

Along with a song request, guests are asked to also submit a donation, and come dressed for fun. There will prizes given out for best costume and for best in song. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.