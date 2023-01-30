Two men from Michigan arrested on gun charges

Two men from Michigan were arrested on Saturday in Lisle after allegedly loitering outside a Speedway convenience store holding guns. This incident occurred around 2 a.m. at the Speedway near the I-355 on/off ramp. Antoine Lamar-Edward Dixon, 34, and Bruce Randolph Watson, 32, were taken to the DuPage County Jail.

Police said Watson and Dixon stood at the door with guns visible, while other group members purchased items. Officers recovered several firearms from inside the store.

Both men have been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

BMO Harris Bank robbed Friday

The BMO Harris Bank, located at 320 W. Diehl Road, was robbed on Friday at 10 a.m. The suspect is described as a 6-foot tall Black man with a medium building wearing dark pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt, white shoes, and a gray shirt underneath. The suspect also wore a white ski mask, sunglasses, blue gloves, and had a black backpack.

The man reportedly came into the bank with a gun and demanded money. No one was injured according to police reports.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to reach out to the FBI at 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.

North & Waubonsie finish top ten for girls dance

At the IHSA competitive dance state finals on Saturday, both Naperville North and Waubonsie Valley made the top ten overall in the large school division.

The Warriors finished in 10th place with a score of 87.16 while the Huskies finished in 4th place with a 93.46. Lake Park won the State Championship with a 97.87.

Naperville native Candace Parker signs with Las Vegas Aces

Naperville native and future basketball Hall of Famer Candace Parker announced this weekend that she will be returning for her 16th WNBA season and will sign with the Las Vegas Aces.

The two-time league MVP and her family are moving back to the west coast after two seasons with her hometown Chicago Sky. Parker was an All-Star in 2021 and 2022, and helped lead the Sky to the 2021 WNBA Championship.

CAWA celebrates Anna May Wong

Chinese American Women In Action (CAWA) ushered in the Chinese New Year on Saturday by celebrating Anna May Wong’s accomplishment of being the first Chinese American on U.S. currency. Watch this story here.