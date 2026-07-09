Type O blood shortage | DT Naperville sidewalk sales | Mr. & Mrs. Naperville plaque

Vitalant seeks donors to fill type O blood shortage

The nationwide blood bank Vitalant says it is facing a “critical shortage of type O blood” and is calling for donors to step up and give in the coming weeks.

The type O supply recently hit a two-year low and has been decreasing since May.

Read more about how to sign up to donate blood.

Summer sidewalk sales return to downtown Naperville

Downtown Naperville’s annual Sizzling Summer Sidewalk Sales have returned, starting today through Sunday, July 12. Guests can shop for deals on clothes, accessories, and food both inside and outside 33 downtown businesses.

The full list of participating businesses can be found on the Downtown Naperville Alliance website.

Naperville District 203 officials revise student resource officer agreements

Naperville School District 203 recently revised its intergovernmental school resource officer agreements with the city of Naperville and village of Lisle police departments.

There are several reasons behind the changes, according to district officials, including compliance with changes within state law and a desire to refer to all students, regardless of age, as “minors.”

Read more about the changes to the SRO agreements.

New identifying plaque remembers ‘Mr. and Mrs. Naperville’

A new plaque has been installed at the front of the Mr. and Mrs. Naperville statue by Moser Tower.

Though the sculpture depicting Harold and Margaret Moser has been there for more than 15 years, many didn’t know who the two were, as the plaque sharing their story had been affixed to the back of the statue.

Learn more about the Mosers and their impact on Naperville.

Students design banners to help Naperville honor America’s 250th anniversary

Drivers and pedestrians can now check out banners hanging from streetlights along Mill Street, Jefferson Avenue, and 95th Street featuring artwork by local students.

The city of Naperville invited young artists from school districts 203 and 204 to submit their own designs for new banners commemorating America’s 250th anniversary.

See some of the banner artwork on display.