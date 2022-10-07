Unfounded School Threat | NAMI Octoberfest | Naperville Halloween Map

‘Unfounded’ School Threat

The Naperville Police Department announced on Thursday an online threat to an “unnamed school” has been deemed “unfounded.” After an investigation, the NPD said messages using the same wording were reported in different areas across the country. There is no indication the message was about any Naperville individual or school.

NAMI DuPage Octoberfest

NAMI DuPage is hosting its third annual Octoberfest this weekend at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. The event will feature a carnival, live bands, food and drinks and fun for the whole family. Oktoberfest runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. On Saturday there will also be a special pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., as well as a car show from 9 a.m. to noon. Those who pre-register for the car show get a free pancake breakfast. More information about the event as well as how to get tickets is available on the NAMI DuPage website.

Obama Speechwriter Visiting Anderson’s

President Obama’s chief speechwriter Cody Keenen is visiting Anderson’s Bookshop on Sunday, October 9 to promote the release of his new book, “Grace: President Obama and Ten Days in the Battle for America.” It focuses on ten of the most dramatic days of Obama’s presidency, in the midst of the mass shooting at a Charleston church and looming Supreme Court decisions. Cody will speak with former White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest at the event, which will kick off at 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required on Anderson’s website, as space will be limited at the event.

IHSA State Golf Meet

The first IHSA state meet of the year tees off today with boys and girls golf. The Benet Academy boys qualified for the state meet in class 2A. Kyle Bucher from Metea Valley, Emerson Zhang from Neuqua Valley, Joey Cerney from Naperville Central and Salil Khanduja from Waubonsie Valley all qualified for state in class 3A. On the girls’ side, both Benet Academy and Neuqua Valley qualified for the class 2A state meet as teams. Kelly Cong from Waubonsie Valley and Macey Martin from Metea Valley also qualified for the 2A meet as individuals.

Spooktacular Naperville Halloween Map

The Spooktacular ’22 Naperville Halloween Map is now up and running, courtesy of The Believe House in Naperville. The online map shows where the public can spot the spookiest and most frightfully fun Halloween displays around town. New adds are always welcome and can be sent in to be included. The Believe House is a Christmas decorating mainstay in the Naperville area, and puts up maps each year both for Halloween decorated homes as well as a Christmas lights guide.