Naperville City Council seeks applicants for upcoming vacancy

Naperville City Council is seeking applicants for a soon-to-be vacant seat following Councilman Ian Holzhauer’s resignation next month.

Holzhauer won a seat on the DuPage County Board in November’s general election and will resign from his current role on Dec. 1.

Learn more about how to apply for the position.

248th Avenue reopens in Naperville after pipeline installation

Naperville’s 248th Avenue is now reopened from 95th Street south to Trumpet Avenue after being closed for a water main installation as part of the WaterLink project.

95th Street’s eastbound lanes have also been restored between Wolf’s Crossing Road and 248th Avenue, though only one lane of traffic is open in either direction while crews continue work on the median.

Construction continues on Book Road from 83rd Street to Wagner Road and in the Tall Grass neighborhood.

DuPage County Board amends its rules

The DuPage County Board on Tuesday, Nov. 10, amended a document outlining the rules set for the governing body.

During deliberations, an initial proposal was presented to table action until newly elected board members take their seats next month, though the document ultimately was adopted. Chairwoman Deborah Conroy said having the document in place now will assist in making committee selections next month without any delays.

Most of the changes within the 44-page document address committees and how they feed into governance at the county board level. Several FOIA-related items are also included in the list of rules. For instance, one passage states board members engaging in texting, instant messaging, emailing, and cell phone use during a meeting are subject to open records laws.

3 veteran graves refurbished in Naperville Cemetery

Members of the community, Judd Kendall VFW 3873, American Legion Post 43, and Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli gathered in Naperville Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 13, to rededicate three graves of veterans that are more than 100 years old.

The graves had been refurbished as part of an ongoing program made possible by legislation passed in 2024, which allows groups like the VFW or American Legion to step in if family can’t be found to maintain the graves.

Take a look at some of the ceremony and learn more about the program.

Naperville’s Friedrich-Jones luminary brings comfort during holidays

Paper bags lit with candles lined the sidewalks outside of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home in Naperville on Wednesday night.

The 29th annual memorial luminary service supports the families the funeral home served in the last year by remembering their loved ones who passed.

Hear how the tradition got started and what it means to those who take part.

Naper Settlement rings in holiday season with tree-lighting ceremony

Naper Settlement was bright with holiday cheer as community members filled the historic grounds for a tree-lighting ceremony on Nov. 18.

Watch the lights come on for this seasonal celebration.

Benet’s Ava Mersinger brings quarterback mentality to basketball court

Three years ago, Ava Mersinger was the lone Benet Academy freshman earning varsity playing time for one of the top girls basketball teams in the state, and last fall, she joined the Redwing flag football program for their inaugural campaign.

This year, she’s a leader in both sports, having been quarterback on the field, and now acting as starting point guard as the basketball team tips off its season.

Hear more about her athletic journey.