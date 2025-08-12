Vehicle fire sparks townhome | Armed road rage incident | McAlister’s Deli opens

Overnight vehicle fire in Naperville sparks townhome, causing $110K in damages

An overnight blaze in Naperville in which a vehicle fire ignited a townhome has left one person displaced and caused an estimated $110,000 in damages.

Man accused of pointing gun at motorist in Naperville to remain in custody

A Cicero man accused of pointing a gun at a motorist and leading police on a high-speed chase has been denied pre-trial release following his first appearance in court.

31-year-old Jose Gutierrez is facing multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

McAlister’s Deli opens in north Naperville

A second McAlister’s Deli opened its doors in Naperville on Monday morning.

The new location at 1296 E Chicago Ave. will bring the shop’s standard menu of salads, sandwiches, and baked potatoes to the north side of town.

Mental health supports expanding through Indian Prairie CARES

A program that has provided 5,000 free mental health counseling sessions to students and families in Indian Prairie School District 204 is poised to continue, now with new locations and grant funding from DuPage County.

School board members recently approved an intergovernmental agreement to accept $20,000 in county funding to support Indian Prairie CARES.

Pedal power on display at Junior Tour de Naperville

Over 160 kids ages 3 to 12 got into gear at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park on Saturday for the 12th annual Junior Tour de Naperville, hosted by the Naperville Park District.

Take a look at some of the fun!