Vietnam Wall of Remembrance | Chicken therapy nonprofit moving | Henry Winkler visit

Vietnam Wall of Remembrance replica now on display

A replica of the Vietnam Wall of Remembrance has been put up along the Naperville Riverwalk, just in time for Veterans Day. Learn more about the display and the ceremonies being held there.

Chicken therapy nonprofit plans move to new location

A Naperville nonprofit offering chicken therapy to those with special needs will be moving to a new location in 2024. Find out where they are heading and why they needed to move.

Drivers urged to take extra caution during deer breeding season

Deer breeding season is here, and Forest Preserve District of DuPage County officials say that means drivers need to use extra caution on the roads. Learn what steps drivers can take to help prevent a collision.

Input sought for DuPage Mobility Framework Plan

The DuPage County Division of Transportation is looking for public input on its Mobility Framework Plan.

The plan lays out a vision for future enhancements of the DuPage County transportation network, addressing any needs the community may have. It covers things like improved safety, bicycle and pedestrian connections, the layout of transit networks, connectivity and flexibility within transit networks, and service equity.

The public can view the plan and weigh in on the Division of Transportation’s website through Dec. 8.

Henry Winkler visits Naperville to promote new memoir

Emmy-award winning actor and bestselling author Henry Winkler made a stop in Naperville recently to promote his new memoir. Learn more about his visit, and his book, “Being Henry: The Fonz…and Beyond.”