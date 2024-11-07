Voter turnout | New use for former DeVry HQ | Veterans Day ceremony

Voter turnout about 73% for both DuPage, Will counties

Both DuPage and Will counties saw about a 73% turnout in registered voters for this year’s election. For both counties, that number was slightly down from the turnout in 2020.

In Will County, officials say they saw record numbers for early voting.

And in DuPage County, remaining mail-in ballots to be counted could mean the difference in a few tight races.

Voters give go-ahead to replacement of food pantry in DuPage Township

Voters gave the go-ahead to replacing a Romeoville food pantry, with the majority voting in the affirmative to a question put forth on the ballot by DuPage Township.

The vote means a new and larger food pantry and resource center will be constructed at the northeast corner of Canterbury Road and Lily Cache Lanes in Bolingbrook. Funding for the project will come from existing revenue from grant funds, and no property tax increase will be needed.

The current DuPage Township Food Pantry, which serves more than 1,000 families a month, is located at 719 Parkwood Ave.

A new use for the former DeVry University HQ

A 100,000-square-foot office building at 1200 E. Diehl Road will soon be replaced with a mixed-use project that will intermingle commercial and residential buildings, based on a proposal approved at Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting.

The existing building on the 9.5-acre parcel has been vacant since former occupant DeVry University relocated its headquarters. Efforts to find a new use for the existing building have reportedly not been successful.

The council gave a series of approvals to rezone and subdivide the property for the new project, which will include 306 multi-family dwelling units and two commercial buildings.

New high school courses coming to IPSD 204

School board members in Indian Prairie School District 204 approved five new courses for high school students — four of which are on track to be offered beginning next year.

Students at Metea Valley, Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley high schools soon can register for Criminal Law, World History through Media, Peer Partners Adaptive Art and Sports Medicine 2 for the 2025-26 academic year. School board members said the fifth course, Construction 2, will be available beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

Mike Purcell, director of core curriculum at the high school level, said these new classes help align offerings at all three high schools, ensure students are taught state-mandated topics, and provide more options to explore social sciences or in-demand careers.

Summer school changes for Naperville School District 203

On Monday the Naperville School District 203 Board of Education had a preliminary review of next year’s summer school program. Several potential changes are proposed, including four new school locations for K-12 programs: Kingsley and Prairie elementary schools, Lincoln Junior High School, and Naperville North High School.

A range of enrichment and academic support programs are again anticipated in next year’s program, which is slated to kick off in early June, shortly after the end of the traditional school year, and run into July.

The board of education is slated to vote on the summer school 2025 framework at its next meeting on Monday, Nov. 18.

DuPage County plans Veterans Day ceremony for Sunday, Nov. 10

DuPage County will be hosting a Veterans Day ceremony a day before the holiday, at 2 p.m on Sunday, Nov. 10, in the atrium of the JTK Administration Building, 421 N. County Farm Rd., Wheaton.

The free event will feature a speech by Lt. Roger Gertz, Sergeant First Classs (Ret.) U.S. Army, who serves as a current Lieutenant with the DuPage County Security Division.

Those attending can park in the south lot of the building and enter through the main entrance.