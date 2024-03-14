Warriors Hockey wins State | Minivan collison | Arbor Day Tree Sale

Warriors Hockey Club wins the AHAI State Championship in overtime over Chicago North

The Warriors Hockey Club defeated Chicago North 2-1 to win the Amateur Hockey Association of Illinois (AHAI) combined division State Championship on Wednesday. With just under five minutes to play in overtime, Junior James Naffziger tucked away the game-winning goal, sealing the Warriors’ fourth state title.

Watch the highlights from the overtime thriller at the United Center.

Minivan collision in Naperville leaves a passenger with life-threatening injuries

A collision between two minivans in Naperville Wednesday has left one person seriously injured, with another suffering minor injuries. The crash took place around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of Plainfield/Naperville Road and 95th Street.

Read more about the incident, which caused portions of the roads near the intersection to be closed for just over four hours.

Discussion on Naperville’s coal power at North Central College on March 18

Local environmental organizations are hosting a discussion on Naperville’s coal use on Monday, March 18 at North Central College’s Wentz Science Center, 131 S. Loomis St.

The program, titled “Naperville’s Coal Problem: Seize a Clean Energy Future,” will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The discussion will center around the city’s potential contract extension with IMEA, the city’s electricity supplier, after its current contract expires in 2035.

For more information about the event or to RSVP, visit the Naperville Environment & Sustainability Task Force (NEST) website.

New initiatives for students with diverse needs at IPSD204

Indian Prairie School District 204 (IPSD204) has updated its student services to include more initiatives to support students with diverse needs. Curriculum resources, health safety kits, and technology like BlazePods, have already been added, with more coming in the future.

Read more about the new initiatives, health resources, and programs in the district.

Naperville’s Arbor Day Tree Sale starts March 18

The City of Naperville’s annual Arbor Day Tree Sale starts online on Monday, March 18 at 8 a.m.

Customers can choose from 31 different types of trees, including maples, elms, and oaks, with prices ranging, cost between $45 and $105. The sale runs through Wednesday, April 17 at 5 p.m., or whenever all 400 trees are sold.

Orders must be placed online, with a drive-thru tree pickup to be held on Saturday, April 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Public Works Service Center, 180 Fort Hill Drive. The city will also offer rain barrels for purchase during the event.

For more information on the tree sale, visit the city’s website.