Washington Street project postponed | Bridges named Superintendent of Distinction | Spring Program Guide

Washington Street streetscape project pushed to 2024

Construction on the Washington Street streetscape improvements has been postponed until 2024. The design of improvements to the area has been “more challenging than initially anticipated,” according to a memo from Director of Transportation, Engineering and Development Bill Novack.

The plan had originally been to do some utility and streetscape work on a stretch of the road from Chicago Avenue to Benton Avenue while Washington Street Bridge traffic is currently reduced to one lane in each direction for work on the bridge. However, due to some of the spots where utilities are, staging and lane closures needed for the streetscape improvement work have become more complicated, requiring additional design time.

The city’s new plan is to bid the project in October or November 2023 and begin construction in late February or early March 2024.

Bridges named DuPage County’s Superintendent of Distinction

Naperville 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges has been chosen as the Superintendent of Distinction for DuPage County by the Illinois Association of School Administrators (IASA).

IASA recognized Bridges for his willingness to share the district’s experiences and resources with others. Under his leadership, D203 was named a Lighthouse System, a distinction given to only 13 districts nationwide.

“It is truly a team effort here in Naperville 203,” Bridges said. “I am particularly proud of our staff who have continued to focus on supporting the needs of our students and families and to all those in our community who continue to partner with us in growth.”

Benet girls basketball advances to Supersectionals

Benet Academy girls basketball is heading back to the Supersectionals for a second straight season following a 58-47 win over Waubonsie Valley.

The Warriors gave the Redwings all they could handle, however, Benet was able to pull away in the second half to win the West Aurora sectional championship.

The Redwings will face Kenwood on Monday night at Hinsdale Central with a trip to State on the line.

Spring Program Guide available March 1

The Naperville Park District’s Spring 2023 Program Guide will be available online starting March 1.

The guide has a list of spring break and summer camps, baseball and softball programs, special events, and rental information. Also included in the guide is membership information for Centennial Beach and Fort Hill Fitness, how to secure a garden plot rental, and information on park district spring programs, with several new offerings.

Registration for summer camps and spring programs will be available for residents starting March 6 and March 9 for non-residents. Garden plot registration opens March 21 for residents and March 23 for non-residents. And applications for summer park rentals will be accepted starting March 2 for residents and March 9 for non-residents.

Dan Casey birthday donation

In memory of Dan Casey, Casey’s Foods will donate 5% of all in-store and online sales to Little Friends on February 28, which is Casey’s birthday.

The former owner of Casey’s Foods passed away in January at the age of 67.

Naperville Rotary community service grant 2023

The Rotary Club of Naperville is offering annual grants for humanitarian programs through the club’s Naperville Rotary Charities and Community Service Grants Committee. Nonprofits listed as 501(c)3 organizations that provide basic humanitarian needs are welcome.

To apply, visit the grants and scholarships page on the Rotary Club of Naperville website. The deadline for submission is March 10 at 11:59 p.m.