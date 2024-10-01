Wayfair Outlet grand opening | New DuPage facility dog | Oktoberfest

Wayfair Outlet store in Naperville opening this week

Wayfair Outlet is hosting its grand opening at 324 South Route 59, in the Westridge Court shopping center, this Thursday, Oct. 3.

This will be the first outlet store for the online furniture and home goods retailer in Illinois, and just its fifth in the country.

Learn more about what will be “in store” for customers.

Facility dog joins DuPage State’s Attorney’s team to help traumatized youth

There’s a new member of the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office who’s sure to be a “pawsitive” presence on the job.

“Crew” is a twenty-month-old Labrador retriever who comes to the state’s attorney’s office from the group Duo Dogs, Inc. The national nonprofit trains and connects dogs to people to enact positive change, whether through helping those with physical challenges or emotional needs.

Learn how Crew’s talents will be specifically used to help children who’ve experienced trauma.

Max’s Mission murals at Centennial Park

Public mural art displays in honor of a local resident could soon be installed near the Rothermel Family Skate Facility at Centennial Park, based on a preliminary discussion at Thursday’s Park Board meeting.

Representatives with Max’s Mission have proposed the murals. The Wijangco family of Naperville established Max’s Mission to honor the life and legacy of their son, Max, who died by suicide two-and-a-half years ago.

Based on the timeline and next steps, Max’s Mission representatives will present more specific details of the murals at an upcoming meeting.

Since the group’s inception, Max’s Mission has offered various initiatives wrapped around suicide prevention. This Saturday, Oct. 5, they’ll be hosting Skate Talk at Frontier Skate Park, 3380 Cedar Glade Dr., from noon to 6 p.m. The event will feature three professional skateboarders who will lead a mental health and skateboarding workshop.

Indian Prairie Educational Foundation raising more funds after pandemic dip

The nonprofit group that supports students and staff members in Indian Prairie School District 204 is bringing in more money the past couple years after a dip during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Prairie Educational Foundation, known as IPEF, raised $341,070 during the 2023-24 school year, up from a pandemic low of $263,425 in 2021-22, Executive Director Trudie Ranson said during Monday’s school board meeting.

Learn more about the fundraising efforts and mission of IPEF.

Naper Settlement holds annual Oktoberfest this Friday and Saturday

Naper Settlement is set to welcome October with its annual Oktoberfest on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5.

Under a heated tent, guests will find plenty of traditional German cuisine and beer, with oompah music on Friday and a mix of musical styles on Saturday. There will be professional pumpkin carving demonstrations, a variety of lawn games, and even a stein-holding contest on Saturday for those wishing to test their strength.

Oktoberfest will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. A full rundown of events can be found on the Naper Settlement website.