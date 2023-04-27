Weapons ban fight to U.S. Supreme Court | Arboretum plants 3,000th tree | Food Truck Festival

Naperville gun shop owner takes case against assault weapons ban to U.S. Supreme Court

Naperville gun shop owner Robert Bevis is taking his fight against the city of Naperville’s and the state’s assault weapons bans to the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, Bevis, along with the National Association of Gun Rights, filed a request with the highest court in the land for an emergency injunction. His case argues that the ban is unconstitutional, as it goes against Second Amendment rights, and should be put on hold until lawsuits challenging both the state’s and Naperville’s bans are resolved.

Last week a federal appeals court denied Bevis’ request for an injunction against the state ban, while he appealed an earlier ruling on the matter by U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall. Kendall had said that the ban was “constitutionally sound.”

Illinois’ ban on the sale of military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines was put in place on January 10. Bevis’ attorneys have said his shop, Law Weapons & Supply, has suffered as a result of the ban and may have to close.

The Morton Arboretum plants 3,000th tree in initiative

Jill Koski, the president and CEO of The Morton Arboretum, spoke at the Illinois State Capitol Wednesday, announcing the planting of the 3,000th tree in the arboretum’s yearlong Centennial Tree Planting Initiative.

She was joined by several local state representatives, who made a plea for a statewide push to help expand urban and community forests.

The first tree in the Centennial Tree Planting initiative, a special Centennial linden, was planted on April 22, 2022. The 3,000th was planted by students at John R. Lewis Middle School in Waukegan on April 12. In all, 51 different species of trees were planted for the initiative throughout 68 different communities statewide. It was all done thanks to the help of more than 3,700 volunteers.

DuPage County unveils five-year transportation improvement plan

DuPage County unveiled its five-year transportation improvement plan on Tuesday.

The plan outlines $271 million in capital improvement plans that the county will tackle over the next five years. In Naperville, the county plans to widen and resurface a nearly one-mile stretch of Naperville Road running from Naperville-Wheaton Road/Ridgeland Avenue to Diehl Road. It will also put in traffic light upgrades, and intersection improvements at Ridgeland Avenue and Diehl Road.

The total cost for the project will be just under $5.2 million. The full list of slated projects for all of DuPage County can be found on the DuPage County website.

Naperville Park District to host Park Pursuit for first time

On Thursday, May 4, parks in downtown Naperville will be filled with folks in yellow t-shirts taking part in Park Pursuit, an annual event sponsored by the Illinois Park and Recreation Association (IPRA). This is the first year the event is being hosted by the Naperville Park District. Learn more about what the competition is all about.

Naperville Food Truck Festival

The Naperville Food Truck Festival is returning to Naper Settlement on Saturday, May 6.

More than two dozen area food trucks will be on hand, along with live entertainment, a beer garden, and a vendor village. There will also be kid-friendly fun like a balloon artist, face painter, and mega bubble artist.

The event will run from noon to 7 p.m., though there is also an option for an Early Eater Ticket. A portion of the proceeds will go to Community Access Naperville, a nonprofit which provides programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

More information about the festival is available through the Naper Settlement website.