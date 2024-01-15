Wind chill warning | Vape shop robbery | Kathleen Doyle honored at Benet

Wind chill warning for Naperville and surrounding areas

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind chill warning through noon on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Wind chills will bring temperatures as low as 25 to 40 degrees below zero. The NWS warns the dangerously cold chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as short as 10 minutes. They recommend bundling up with appropriate winter clothing while traveling outside.

Starting Tuesday afternoon, there is a wind chill advisory, with predicted temperatures as low as 15 to 30 degrees below zero. The advisory runs through Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 9 a.m.

Keep an eye on the forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.

