Winter Program Guide online | Naperville READS | Pet photos with Santa

Park district 2024 Winter Program Guide now online

The Naperville Park District’s 2024 Winter Program Guide is available online starting today.

The guide offers a list of winter programs, winter break camps, youth spring soccer, and park district preschool information for the 2024-2025 academic year. It also details special events, as well as facility information and a guide for winter sports.

Registration for residents for winter programs starts at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, with nonresidents able to sign up starting Dec. 7. Registration for Spring Naperville Youth Soccer and Premiere Soccer League launches at noon on Dec. 12 for residents for girls, Dec. 13 for boys, and Dec. 14 for nonresidents.

Winter break camp registration is already underway.

Photo courtesy: Naperville Park District

DuPage County Board approves FY 2024 budget

The DuPage County Board approved its fiscal year 2024 budget on Tuesday in a unanimous vote. Learn more about how some of the funds in the $625 million budget are allotted.

Four authors to discuss stories of the Holocaust at Naperville READS event

On Monday, Dec. 4, Naperville READS will present a free event featuring four authors coming together for a discussion on the Holocaust, entitled “Stories From the Past Form Our Future.” Find out more about their novels and the event.

Naperville Municipal Band to hold annual Holiday Concert

The Naperville Municipal Band will be performing its annual Holiday Concert on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at Neuqua Valley High School.

Selections will include classics like “The Sleigh Ride” and “A Christmas Festival” along with some newer numbers like “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Toboggan Ride,” and “A Cowboy Christmas.” The concert will close out with “A Christmas Sing-A-Long.”

The event is free and will last about one hour.

Pet photos with Santa this Saturday at Two Bostons

This Saturday, Dec. 2, the Two Bostons location at Springbrook Prairie Pavilion at 2523 W. 75th St. will be offering free photos with Santa Claus for pets and their owners.

The “Santa Paws” event will run from noon to 3 p.m. Though photos are free, donations to the Naperville Jaycees, who are the community sponsor of the event, are being accepted.