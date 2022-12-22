Winter Storm | New Cardiovascular Center | Santa Alert

Winter Storm Warning

A powerful winter storm is set to hit the Naperville area this afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that will be in effect from noon today through 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Over the course of the storm, forecasters predict we’ll see from three to six inches of snow, with much of that coming this afternoon and evening. Mixed in with that will be wind gusts as high as 50 mph, with wind chills of 25 to 35 degrees below zero expected.

Travel is expected to be extremely difficult, with blowing snow creating white-out conditions and periods of zero visibility.

Temperatures are expected to start their sub-zero dip this evening, remaining there through tomorrow, with highs of just 10 degrees and 12 degrees expected on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, respectively.

City of Naperville Storm Preps

The City of Naperville’s Public Works Department has 22 large snowplows ready to tackle the roads, along with between 50 and 75 smaller pickup type vehicles.

They’ve already started salting the roads this morning in anticipation of the storm. To help the plows do their work, residents should avoid parking on city streets.

But the main message from city officials is this: if you don’t have to travel today and tomorrow, then don’t.

The city will be posting storm-related information through its social media and website, as well as through Naper Notify when appropriate. Residents can expect updates at least two times a day.

New Cardiovascular Center Proposed

A new 96,430-square-foot cardiovascular center could be added to the Edward Hospital campus, based on a proposal unveiled Wednesday at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Edward Hospital representatives have proposed razing the Naperville Medical Office Building at 10 W. Martin Ave. to accommodate the new development on the 2.31-acre property.

The proposal requires rezoning the land into the city’s health services district that encompasses the existing Edward Hospital campus.

The existing medical office building, which includes some Edward Hospital practitioners, was constructed in the 1970s and has been deemed obsolete.

The Planning and Zoning Commission gave the proposal a favorable recommendation. It will advance to the city council in January for a final vote.

Candidate Decisions Pushed to January

A DuPage County judge will make a decision on the fate of two Naperville candidates in January.

Naperville resident Arian Ahmadpour requested that the decision by the Naperville Electoral Board to allow mayoral candidate Tiffany Stephens and city council candidate Derek McDaniel to remain on the ballot be overturned.

A hearing was held yesterday, at which Judge Craig Belford set January 6 as the date to hear arguments.

Ahmadpour’s objection to the nomination petition of Stephens has to do with a question of residency, while the McDaniel objection was due to a lack of page numbering.

Special Santa Alert

And finally, there’s a special alert from Santa Claus. He’s had to change up his schedule due to the winter storm, and will not be able to stop by Naper Lights in downtown Naperville this Friday as planned.

He’s headed back to the North Pole to finish up all the last minute preparations before he takes flight Christmas Eve.

But once the weather clears, there’s still plenty of Christmas spirit to take in at Naper Lights on Water Street, with lights and music up until after New Year’s Day, courtesy of the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise.