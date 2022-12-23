Winter Storm | Pet Safety | Family Story Time

Winter Storm

Naperville is in the midst of a “power winter storm,” and the city’s Public Works crew is working hard to keep the area safe. 22 City trucks and three contact salt/plow trucks are on the road to improve road conditions. City officials warn roads will be snow-covered and slippery, so extra caution while driving is advised.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Naperville area that lasts through Saturday at 6 a.m. Accumulations of two to five inches of snow, wind gusts up to 50 mph, and will chill values of 25 to 35 below zero are predicted.

Take caution if you need to go outside. Frostbite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes.

Pet Safety

With below freezing temperatures, it’s important to take the right steps to keep our four-legged friends safe. According to Yelle, pet owners should limit their dog’s time outside to no more than four minutes when conditions are extreme.

If you are taking your pet outside, booties and jackets are great for heat retention. The use of toxic salt on icy sidewalks is a big risk for animals, but there are salts and creams you can purchase online to act as a barrier between their paws and the salt or ground.

Business and Organization Closures

A number of area businesses and organizations have decided to close amidst the inclement weather.

All elementary and middle-school children programs for the Naperville Park District, D203, and IPSD 204 on Dec. 23 and 24. Fort Hill Activity Center and Cantigny Park will both be closed until Monday, December 26.

You can see our running list of the closed businesses and organizations here.

Family Story Time

Naperville Public Library locations are hosting Family Story Time, a 30-minute program of stories, songs, and fun activities for children of all ages with an adult caregiver.

Nichols Library (200 W. Jefferson Ave.): 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 and 28.

95th Street Library (3015 Cedar Glade Drive): 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and 29.

Naper Boulevard Library (2035 S. Naper Blvd.): 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and 29.

For information about time and locations, visit the Naperville Public Library website.

From everybody at NCTV17, we hope you enjoy the holidays and have a Happy New Year! Thank you once again for all the support in 2022 and we can’t wait to share more Naperville stories in 2023! News Updates will return Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023.