Winter storm watch | Naperville native breaks US soccer record | Bourbon sales at Buttermilk?

Winter storm watch for the Naperville area on Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Naperville and the surrounding areas for tomorrow, lasting from 9 a.m. on Wednesday through 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Forecasters are predicting heavy snow, with six or more inches possible. Travel is expected to be hazardous, and drivers are urged to use caution, particularly during the evening commute.

But that’s not the only winter blast expected this week. Current forecasts say more snow could be coming to the area starting Friday afternoon and continuing throughout Saturday.

Naperville’s Chase Adams breaks U.S. soccer record

Former Naperville Central soccer player Chase Adams made American soccer history last night with a 10-goal performance for the U.S. under-17 men’s national team.

The 16-year-old Columbus Crew 2 forward’s remarkable achievement came during a 22-0 victory over the Virgin Islands in their opening match of the 2025 U-17 World Cup qualification.

Buttermilk looks to sell co-branded bourbon at Naperville location

Local Naperville breakfast restaurant Buttermilk is looking to expand its business to include bourbon sales, but obtaining a liquor license may be a challenge, as its representative found out at Thursday’s Naperville Liquor Commission meeting.

The restaurant has partnered with Journeyman Distillery in Michigan to package and sell the co-branded liquor: Buttermilk Whiskey and Journeyman Featherbone Bourbon Whiskey. Sales have already begun at its Vernon Hills location, where they acquired the necessary license.

SAM Labs lessons bring STEM concepts to life in District 204

After a STEM partnership school in Aurora, which served some students from Indian Prairie School District 204, closed in 2022, the district put a new concept into place to continue to spark young minds in those fields.

An educational resource called SAM Labs is now being used in 16 of its elementary schools, with expansion plans ahead.

Preseason memberships for Centennial Beach now on sale

Though there’s snow in the forecast, a sign of summer here in Naperville has popped up, with memberships for the 2025 season at Centennial Beach currently on sale.

Those buying now through May 26 will get a discounted rate. Membership comes with perks like early weekday entry, a 10% discount on purchases at Centennial Grill, two beach guest passes, and some park district coupons. Those purchasing during this window can also choose a “plus friends” option, allowing up to two guests to accompany them to the beach.

A full rundown of different membership options and pricing is available on the park district’s Centennial Beach website. The beach will open for the season on May 24.