Winter weather advisory | Man charged in Portillo’s workers robbery | Remembering Dan Casey

Winter weather advisory continues

Naperville residents woke up to a blanket of snow, with the area remaining under a winter weather advisory until 9 p.m. tonight. The National Weather Service (NWS) says snow should continue to accumulate until about noon.

Travel conditions are expected to remain hazardous, with slippery roads. Officials remind motorists to slow down and use caution while driving. In the afternoon, conditions should improve as temperatures start to rise and the snowfall diminishes.

The City of Naperville says plows have been out clearing and salting roadways and will continue to do so throughout the day. Residents are asked not to park their cars on the street, to allow snowplows to better do their work. Crews will begin working on cul de sacs this evening.

Forecasters say final snow totals should fall around two to four inches for DuPage and Will counties. But there could be more winter weather coming our way. Additional snow showers bringing minor accumulation are predicted for Thursday and Friday, with larger snowfall possible over the weekend.

Chicago man charged with robbing workers at Naperville Portillo’s

Bond was set at $100,000 yesterday for a Chicago man accused of robbing two employees at a Naperville Portillo’s last summer.

Soloman Marshall, 21, has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery. Naperville police say on July 20, 2022, Marshall approached two women who were working in the Portillo’s drive-thru just after 11:30 p.m. Marshall allegedly demanded money from them, while holding one hand in his pocket implying that he had a gun. Police say Marshall ripped off the employee’s fanny packs, taking $680, and escaped on foot.

Marshall was arrested in Denver, Colorado on Monday, Jan. 23 on a fugitive from justice warrant. He will next appear in court on Feb. 21.

North Central College’s MBA program ranked among best online MBA programs

North Central College’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program has been ranked among 2023 U.S. News & World Report’s best online MBA programs. This is the first time the college has received this honor.

The online MBA takes students through 12 courses (36 credit hours). The college says it can be completed in as a little as a year. It offers some specialized degrees such as financial management, international management, human resources, and general business.

U.S. News used factors such as student engagement, faculty credentials, and services and technologies to compile its list, looking at more than 1,800 programs. It was No. 162 on the list.

District 203’s class enrollment policy review continues

On Monday, the District 203 Board of Education continued its review with administrators on a nearly three-decade-old policy outlining class size parameters across different grade levels.

The policy reportedly is an outlier from what is in place in other districts and is not part of the Illinois Association of School Board’s boilerplate policies. In its draft state, the policy states elementary classrooms should not exceed 28 students, while junior high and high school classes should be in the range of 20 to 30 students, with the possibility of a 35-student threshold.

The board at Monday’s meeting wrangled over what steps should be taken when class sizes reach their maximum. No formal action was taken, but administrators could issue a report when class sizes reach 28 students.

Further discussion and a potential vote on the policy are anticipated at the board’s next meeting on Feb. 6.

Remembering Dan Casey

Long-time owner and founder of Casey’s Foods and well-known community volunteer Dan Casey died last week at the age of 67. Casey was noted for both his reputation of quality service and quality of character. Watch NCTV17’s special tribute to him here.