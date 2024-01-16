Woman accused of entering the wrong apartment | Endeavor Heath awards $10 Million | Restaurant Week

Naperville woman accused of entering the wrong apartment and beating 77-year-old

The Naperville woman was allegedly drunk and possibly high during the incident. Find out more about what happened.

Endeavor Health awards $10 Million in CIF awards to local charities

360 Youth Services and NAMI DuPage are among the organizations and partnerships awarded over $10 million in new awards from the Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Endeavor Health. Find out more about the awards and who received them.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. I Have a Dream Breakfast”

The “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. I Have a Dream Breakfast” was held yesterday afternoon, and a new MLK community fund was introduced. Find out more about the event, and the new fund.

Restaurant Week begins on Friday

Restaurant owners are getting ready to kick off Naperville Restaurant Week 2024. Take a look at what to expect, including how many establishments will be open with discounts.

More cold weather today

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon, and then a Wind Chill Advisory will take its place until Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 9:00 a.m.

Temperatures will remain in the negatives before rising to above one degree later this afternoon. Wind chills have temperatures as low as -26 degrees, and tomorrow’s as low as -17. Around a 30 to 40% chance of snow is expected from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

Keep an eye on the forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.