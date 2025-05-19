2 large gatherings in Naperville last weekend result in arrests, multiple citations

The Naperville Police Department responded to two different large gatherings in the city this past weekend, which resulted in two arrests and a number of citations.

First gathering Friday night in downtown Naperville

According to a Facebook post by the department, the first incident took place Friday night, with up to 200 teens and young adults gathering in downtown Naperville and “being disruptive.”

A 15-year-old female from Aurora was arrested, police said. She was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, misdemeanor resisting arrest, littering, and obstruction.

The NPD said multiple citations were also issued for unlawful behavior and ordinance violations.

Second gathering on northeast side of town

The second event took place Saturday night. There was another large gathering, this one of about 100 people on the northeast side of Naperville.

Police said some of those present were driving recklessly and lighting off fireworks.

During the incident, a number of citations were issued. The following day, a 20-year-old McHenry man was arrested after he was allegedly connected to several crimes that took place at the gathering, and was subsequently charged with reckless driving, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property, and mob action.

Police stepping up number of officers stationed downtown and in highly populated areas

The NPD is taking a proactive approach, saying more officers will be stationed in downtown Naperville and other highly populated areas of the city where people typically congregate, as well as at special events, to help create a “safe, welcoming environment” and prevent disruptive behavior.

They remind the public to report any suspicious, unsafe, or criminal behavior to the police immediately. Additionally, they ask that adults “dissuade teens and young adults from attending these large gatherings.” This trend of teen meetups, often called “teen takeovers,” are typically set up through social media, authorities say. Some may result in criminal or unsafe behavior.

The department noted in the post it “will not tolerate unlawful behavior and violations of our state laws and/or municipal ordinances.”

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!