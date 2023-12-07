2023 Hanukkah celebrations planned throughout Naperville

Hanukkah begins Thursday evening and both the Chabad Jewish Center of Naperville and Congregation Beth Shalom have several events planned to celebrate.

The Jewish holiday, also known as the Festival of Lights, lasts from Dec. 7-15. Hanukkah is celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, fried foods, and special prayers.

Chabad Jewish Center of Naperville Hanukkah events

Chabad Center festivities include the Helicopter Gelt Drop on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the Abrams Center for Jewish Life, 651 Amersale Drive. Hundreds of chocolate gelt coins will be dropped from a helicopter during the event. There will also be games, crafts, donuts, and latkes.

RSVPs are required to attend the event. To sign up, visit the Chabad Center website.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, a menorah car parade kicks off at 5 p.m. It starts at the Abrams Center and will end at 130 S. Webster St. The Chabad Center encourages participants to add a menorah to the roof of their car for the event.

The car parade leads into an indoor reception at 5:30 p.m. at 130 S. Webster St., on top of Amber Waves and Sephora. Celebrations will then move down the street at 6 p.m. for the giant menorah lighting in front of Nichols Library, at the corner of Jefferson and Webster.

At the event, the Chabad Jewish Center of Naperville will provide complimentary gelt, hot chocolate, sufganiyot, cider, and latkes. All of the festivities on Wednesday are free and open to the public.

Congregation Beth Shalom holiday events

Hanukkah celebrations at Congregation Beth Shalom, 772 W. 5th Ave., begin on Friday. The group will host a Shabbat Hanukkah Dinner on Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The full list of Naperville Hanukkah events can be found on each organization’s website.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!