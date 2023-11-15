3.6 magnitude earthquake confirmed in north central Illinois Wednesday morning

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded at about 4:41 a.m. today, with an epicenter about a mile southeast of Standard, Illinois.

That’s about 100 miles southwest of Chicago, in Putnam County.

“Light” earthquake as per the USGS intensity scale

The strongest effects were felt near the I-80/I-39 corridor, but some light shaking was reportedly felt by some in Naperville and the surrounding areas.

With a 3.6 magnitude, this earthquake is labeled as “light” on the USGS intensity scale. So far there have been no reports of damage.

Photo courtesy: USGS website

