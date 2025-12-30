5 people who made news in Naperville in 2025

Naperville was full of news in 2025 — be it the Best City to Live in America award from Niche, talks of a potential data center in the I-88 corridor, or new restaurants and an ice rink opening at Block 59.

But who are some of the city’s top newsmakers from the past year? NCTV17 has compiled a list of five people who made news in 2025, whether for stepping down or stepping up, running a business, supporting city infrastructure or preventing a strike. Check out the list below:

1. Daniel Randolph

Randolph took over Dec. 1 as Naperville’s newest director of public works, succeeding retired director Dick Dublinski.

Randolph comes to Naperville from the Village of Schaumburg, where he had served as assistant director of engineering and public works. He has more than 20 years of experience in public works and engineering, and he recently managed the demolition of Schaumburg’s old village hall, as well as the design and construction of a new one.

“Naperville and this department have an outstanding reputation for customer service, and I’m excited to work alongside the talented team of leadership and front-line workers,” Randolph said in a news release. “Together, we’ll continue to enhance the quality of life for the city.”

2. Ross Berkley and Charles Cush

Berkley and Cush — from their roles as president of the Naperville Unit Education Association and president of the Naperville School District 203 Board of Education — helped negotiate a new four-year teachers’ contract that narrowly avoided a strike at the beginning of the 2025-26 school year.

The contract resulted in yearly raises for teachers and stability of the school day structure — without moving to a proposed Innovative School Experience with different start and end times.

Berkley said the contract ensures the continued “consistency and support our teachers provide.” Cush said the deal helps “maintain a stable, high-quality learning environment for our students.” And District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges said the agreement puts the focus “squarely back on our mission: providing an outstanding education for every student.”

3. Allison Longenbaugh

Longenbaugh resigned from the Naperville City Council in August after first being elected to the panel in 2023. Longenbaugh accepted a new private-sector job that did not allow her to hold an elected position. She later was appointed to a non-elected role on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Following Longenbaugh’s resignation, the council appointed former Indian Prairie School District 204 school board member Supna Jain to fill her seat. Once Jain joined the city council, the IPSD board then filled her vacancy by appointing Natasha Grover, who previously served on the school board from 2018 to 2023.

4. Adrian Talley

Indian Prairie School District 204’s superintendent since 2020, Talley announced in April that he would not renew his contract and will step down at the end of this school year.

Talley came to the district with more than 30 years of experience in education, and he’s led with a focus on expanding mental health support, plus improving the district’s safety and infrastructure.

The school board in December appointed John Price, currently superintendent of North Chicago School District 187, to take over on July 1, 2026 after Talley departs. The school board chose Price after a nine-month search, with board President Laurie Donahue praising him for his “wealth of experience and a determination to support students’ success.”

5. Mike Briggs and Rahul Wahi

Briggs and Wahi, two Naperville-area CEOs, were both named to the 2026 Chicago Titan 100, a list recognizing business leaders, which was announced in December.

Briggs leads Little Friends, which assists children and young adults facing autism and developmental disabilities, while Wahi is founder of a marketing and advertising company called LLT Group.

The recognition — and a spot among Chicagoland’s top business leaders — was the third for Briggs and the second in a row for Wahi.

