5 September activities with the Naperville Park District to kick off fall

It’s the cusp of fall, and the Naperville Park District has a lineup of exciting September events, programs and destinations that you and your neighbors won’t want to miss!

Martial arts for all ages

Searching for a program that releases tension, enhances discipline, and improves overall fitness? Check out one of the Park District’s martial arts programs! Karate and Kung Fu programs focus on improving stamina, strength and coordination and are taught by certified instructors trained in these ancient, physical arts.

Experience seasonal changes at Naperville parks

There’s no better place to witness the amazing transformation from summer to autumn than in our parks and on our trails. With 140 parks of all sizes and types located across the community, there are many places to enjoy the fall season. Play on one of our more than 70 playgrounds or walk, bike, or run on the trails that connect our city! No matter what activity you choose, take the time to enjoy this beautiful time of year!

Memory Café for people living with dementia

Naperville Park District is proud to partner with Dementia Friendly Naperville to host the Memory Café. Once a month, individuals with dementia and their care partners can take part in activities and socialization opportunities at the Fort Hill Activity Center.

Immerse yourself In nature

The Knoch Knolls Nature Center is a great place to learn about our environment. From information on local animals to the history of Naperville, the Nature Center’s interactive stations and displays are engaging for children and adults alike. After your stop indoors, go outdoors and explore the DuPage River Trail and witness our beautiful ecosystem at work.

Check out those rides

Get ready for Wonderful World of Wheels to roll into town on September 15th, stopping at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park from 11:00 am-1:00 pm. At this free event, children ages 1-5 can see, touch and experience interesting vehicles like police cars, fire trucks, tractors and more, while meeting and interacting with the community workers who drive them. Parents don’t forget your cameras because you’ll definitely want to capture these memories!

These are your “Five Ways to Park It” for September! Stay tuned next month for more ways to get active, have fun, and stay connected in Naperville.

