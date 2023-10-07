A fourth quarter surge lifts Neuqua Valley football over Waubonsie Valley

It’s that time of the year for a rivalry matchup. Waubonsie Valley football welcomes in Neuqua Valley football. A win tonight makes the Warriors playoff eligible while the Wildcats are looking to pick up win number four. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua takes an early lead after one quarter of play

Starting the action eight minutes in with Neuqua on their own 47 yard line. Ryan Mohler hands off to Silvano Spatafora who makes his way down the field before getting tackled at the WV 30.

Neuqua continues the drive as Ryan Mohler is pushed into the endzone for the opening touchdown. The Wildcats take a 7-0 lead going into the second quarter.

The Wildcats stand tall to finish the half

Waubonsie’s turn with the ball in the second quarter. Luke Elsea hands off to Chrisjan Simmons who takes the outside route running 25 yards for a big pickup for the Warriors.

Later in the drive Waubonsie faces a fourth and goal on the two. Luke Elsea tries the quarterback keeper but he is stopped at the goal line by Justin Dutkiewicz and Vytis Lewitan. We go into halftime with the Wildcats up 7-0.

Waubonsie gets on the board to cut the deficit in the third quarter

To start the second half Neuqua decides to go for the onside kick and it’s a good one. Coming out of the pile with the ball is Zachary Schaefer giving the Wildcats good field positioning.

Neuqua walks down the field as Mohler hands off to Silvano Spatafora who runs in the ten yard touchdown. The Wildcats extend their lead to 14.

WV looking for an offensive spark. Luke Elsea fires over the middle finding Tyler Threat who is off to the races making his way to the 15 yard line before being taken down by Miles Miskel.

Turning the big play into points is Waubonsie. Elsea connects with Brady Teeple in the endzone for a Warrior touchdown. WV misses the two point conversion so they trail 14-6.

Next drive for Neuqua, Mohler hands off to Spatafora but the ball is stripped from him by Bryce Provis who jumps on the loose ball. A big play by Provis to give Elsea the ball right back.

Once again turning the big play into points is the Warriors. This time Luke Elsea throws a loping ball over the top picking out Trent Selby for another Waubonsie touchdown. They would miss another two point attempt as they trail 14-12.

Finishing the quarter with the ball in the hands of Ryan Mohler. The senior steps back firing downfield finding Cooper Lehman. A huge play for the Wildcats heading into the final frame.

Neuqua takes control of the game in the fourth quarter

Same drive but in the fourth quarter. Ryan Mohler decides to keep it himself, finding the gap sprinting into the endzone. Neuqua goes up 21-12.

The Warriors go three and out so Mohler is back on the field. He takes his time in the pocket before finding Cooper Lehman who makes his way down the sideline before being dragged down at the ten.

Neuqua capitalize in the red zone. Mohler keeps it himself as he gets some help into the endzone. Mohler picks up his third rushing touchdown of the game as the Wildcats extend their lead to 27-12.

Things go from bad to worse for Waubonsie as the ensuing kickoff is muffed by Chrisjan Simmons and the ball is recovered by Nick Pape.

On the very next play Mohler hands off to Silvano Spatafora who makes his way down the middle picking up his second touchdown of the night. Neuqua now up 33-12.

Late in the fourth quarter Luke Brosnan would join in on the scoring fun as he picks up a touchdown for the Wildcats.

A dominate fourth quarter from Neuqua Valley football gives the Wildcats the 40-12 win over Waubonsie Valley. Both teams now sit with a 4-3 overall record.

