A Naperville dog named Bunny is competing to become the Cadbury Bunny

Meet “Bunny,” a nine-year-old rescue Chihuahua who loves nothing more than her fluffy pair of bunny ears. The Meader family is hoping their dog can hop ahead of the competition into a role as the new Cadbury Bunny.

“We had this bunny costume that we put her in a couple of years ago and took some pictures, and we were like, ‘Oh we should submit that,’” said Emily Meader. “We sent it in and made it to the top 20. Then they picked from that group of videos for the top 10. It all happened within a couple of days. It was quick.”

Bunny’s adoption

The Meader family adopted Bunny from Tails Humane Society in DeKalb six years ago.

“She just right away was clinging to me, and I fell in love with her at first sight,” said Meader. “She doesn’t have any teeth, which is why her tongue rolls out of her mouth.”

The Meader family describes Bunny as a quiet and gentle dog. And with the white coat of fur, they thought the name was fitting. Cadbury USA is featuring rescue animals in this year’s race to be top rabbit, and Bunny is the only Chicago-area dog that made it to the top 10.

The competition is pretty hairy, with a beaver, miniature horse, and chinchilla among those also in the running. But the Meaders think Bunny’s’ sweet demeanor makes her the best candidate for the contest.

“She does have a little playful side, but it only comes out sometimes,” said Meader. “She loves her heat, a blanket, (she) loves to cuddle.”

How to vote?

The new Cadbury Bunny will be chosen by the public, who can cast their vote once a day through March 14 on the Cadbury USA website. The winner will be in the Cadbury Bunny Easter commercial.

They’ll also receive a cash prize of $5,000 and another $5,000 to donate to the rescue pet shelter of their choice. Though there are some “egg-cellent” candidates in the contest, Emily is confident Bunny can bring home a win.

“We know she’s super cute, and got that look that people always love,” said Meader. “But it really means a lot to the rescues.”

