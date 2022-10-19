Addison Woman Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Woman in Naperville

Naperville police arrested an Addison woman after she allegedly stabbed another woman yesterday while the two were at the apartment of a mutual acquaintance.

Arrested Without Incident

The incident took place around 4:20 a.m. on October 18 in the 100 block of East Bailey Road in Naperville. Police say the suspect, Adrienne C. Williams, 28, fled the scene on foot after the stabbing. They were able to locate her soon afterward hiding a short distance from the crime scene, and arrested her.

The Victim

The stabbing victim is a 29-year-old woman from Hanover Park. She was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries and released.

Charged With Two Felony Counts

Williams faces two felony counts of aggravated battery. She is currently being held at the DuPage County Jail.

Information Sought

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact the Investigations Division of the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

