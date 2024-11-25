Aiden Clark runs 42 yards for a Naperville Central touchdown

Let’s head to Naperville Central for an IHSA Football semifinal and our boys play of the week. The Redhawks hosted York, and Naperville Central running back Aiden Clark made the most of a third and long.

Aiden Clark runs free to a 42-yard Naperville Central touchdown

Central trails by seven and Clark gets the carry on third and twenty. Will Erbeck secures a block, which Clark follows and Garrett Nichols sets the edge! The Redhawk back dives across the goalline to tie up the semifinal at seven.

We’ll take another look at the run from a different angle. This is Clark’s third-ever NSW Play of the Week after earning two last season.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.