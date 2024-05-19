Akshay Baid connects on a perfect backhand for Metea Valley tennis

Let’s head to an IHSA Boys Tennis sectional, as Metea Valley’s Akshay Baid takes on Naperville Central’s Charlie Morgan in the Singles Final. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Metea Valley’s Akshay Baid paints the lines in the Sectional Final

After winning the first set, Baid is looking to close it out and become the Sectional Champion. He sends this backhand return right into the corner, where the Redhawk watches the ball paint the lines! To the slow-mo, we go as the Mustang goes on to win the match in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

He will head to the IHSA State Meet, as the Mustangs also went on to win the Sectional.

