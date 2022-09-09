Alien Autopsy, Graveyard Gameshow Part of New Fun At All Hallows Eve

As October inches closer, Naper Settlement in Naperville is preparing for the return of All Hallows Eve. The annual event has been a fixture at the museum since 2004.

New Spooky Fun

This time around, there’s a whole new set of spooky fun to be had. Guests may face an abduction during Big Nazo’s Alien Autopsy; will have deathly fun during a graveyard gameshow; and face the challenges of outdoor escape room activities to help lift a curse on the museum.

“All Hallows Eve is being reimagined this year and will feature more outdoor attractions than ever before,” said Adison Glick, special events team leader at Naper Settlement in a press release. “Attendees can watch all our different shows, including performers walking on glass and a bed of nails, as well as participate in interactive activities like laser tag. Some creepy characters will also be roaming the grounds, so you never know who you’ll run into!”

Many of the activities have been moved outside to help protect the historic buildings and artifacts on site.

Halloween Inspired Activities

Other events on the line-up include a magic show, an interactive bubble show, and fire performances. There will also be a number of activities, such as face painting, a zombie maze, a reptile & bug show, and axe-throwing. Guests can also capture some of the fun in a Halloween-inspired photo booth. Monster Jams will be part of the musical mash-up with costumed School of Rock performers on hand to perform three spooky sets each night.

Indoor Performances

There are a few performances that will take place indoors. At the Century Memorial Chapel, there will be an immersive Harry-Potter inspired skit performed by the folks from Magical Starlight Theatre. Over in the Meeting House, the Kaneland Arts Initiative will have a performance based on the spooky new book “The Girl in White.” And in the Carriage House, the Academy of the Arts will be putting on a disturbing tale.

Guests hungry for more can stop by the Taste The Fear Food Court for a variety of food and drink options.

Event Information

The event is meant for families with kids age 16 and younger. It will run October 14 and 15, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m at the museum at 523 S Webster Street in Naperville. Tickets are now on sale through the Naper Settlement website. They run $20 per person, but are free for Naper Settlement members or those under 4 years old. A quick note to those coming…though the grounds may be overrun with costumed characters as part of the fun, the museum asks that those attending as guests do not wear costumes for the safety of the visitors and staff.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

photo courtesy: Naper Settlement

