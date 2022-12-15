Assault Rifle Sales Ban on Hold | Santa Photo Fundraiser | Jan’s Book Angels

High-Powered Rifle Sales Ban on Hold

The City of Naperville’s ban on the sale of most high-powered rifles is on hold until a federal judge determines if it can take effect as planned on January 1, or should be delayed until a current legal challenge against it is ruled on in court.

The city agreed to hold off on enforcing the ban in a December 9 order, as reported by the Chicago Tribune.

The National Association for Gun Rights requested the injunction to stop the ordinance from taking effect on the behalf of Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons and Supplies. They’ve filed a federal lawsuit stating that the ordinance is unconstitutional, violating rights provided by the Second Amendment. The lawsuit also argues that the term “assault rifle” which is used in the city code is not proper terminology, saying it is a political term meant to stir up emotions.

The ordinance passed through City Council by an 8-1 vote in August.

Santa Photo Fundraiser For Tornado Relief

Naperville Tornado Relief is hosting a picture with Santa event this Saturday, December 17, to raise money to help clean remaining debris from the yards of those impacted by the June 2021 tornado that hit Naperville.

Santa will be available for photos from noon to 3 p.m at BaseCamp Pub in Lisle, located at 5750 Lakeside Drive. He’ll send kids off with a candy cane and holiday pencil. The event is free but donations are encouraged.

Any proceeds raised from the event will help the efforts of Naperville Tornado Relief in partnership with M.P. Foundation to remove the glass and debris still embedded in the yards of those hit by the tornado.

Shop With A Cop

The Naperville Police Department was spreading holiday cheer last night at its annual Shop With A Cop event.

$100 gift cards were given out to about 80 kids to allow them and their families to make purchases at the Target at 1951 W. Jefferson Avenue. Police officers were there to help each family, in an effort to further their connection with the community.

Every year, the number of kids at Shop With A Cop increases, and with COVID-19 restrictions eased, it was possible to reach a higher number than in years past. The money for the program comes from police sponsored fundraisers throughout the year.

Jan’s Book Angels Program

Anderson’s Bookshop is once again running its Jan’s Book Angels program, through December 22. The annual campaign aims to give new books to disadvantaged children in the area.

Those interested in participating can choose a wish tag from one of the Book Angels trees in store, or may pick a pre-matched book and wish tag. There’s also a remote option, with a link to donate a Jan’s Book Angels gift card on the shop’s website, which will then be used to fulfill wish tags for the program.

Phone orders and donations are also accepted. Last year more than 2,200 kids received new books for the holidays through the program.