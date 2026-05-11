Attic fire at Naperville home causes $50K in damage

An attic fire at a Naperville home on Sunday afternoon caused $50,000 of damage.

Crews saw smoke coming from roof

A 911 call about the fire came in around 2:45 p.m., according to a press release from the Naperville Fire Department.

When fire crews arrived at the house on the 800 block of Spring Creek Circle, they saw smoke coming from the roof. Exploring further, they determined the fire was in the attic. Firefighters set up a handline and extinguished the blaze.

All occupants of the home had safely gotten out, and no one was injured in the incident.

Cause of fire not yet determined

The NFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The house was determined to be uninhabitable, pending review by the city of Naperville’s Transportation, Engineering, and Development Business Group.

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