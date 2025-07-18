Attic fire in Naperville home displaces three, causes $75K in damages

An early morning attic fire at a single-family residence in Naperville has left the home uninhabitable and displaced its three residents, according to a press release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Fire found in unfinished attic of Naperville home

Shortly after 3:20 a.m. on Friday, the Naperville Fire Department responded to a report about a possible fire at the home located in the 200 block of South Columbia Street.

Officials say when crews pulled up there was no visible fire, but there was a “smell of burning” in the area. Upon further investigation they discovered a fire in the unfinished attic of the residence.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes of firefighters’ arrival. Crews remained on site for another hour and a half helping the home’s residents salvage their belongings and doing overhaul operations.

Cause of fire not yet determined

The fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damages. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!