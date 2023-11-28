Aurora woman charged with leading Naperville police on a high-speed chase topping 120 mph

Pre-trial release was denied for an Aurora woman accused of leading Naperville police on a high-speed chase early Saturday morning, reaching 122 miles per hour.

Imira Williams, 22, appeared before Judge Anthony Coco on Sunday morning, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and Naperville police chief. She faces two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding and one count of misdemeanor attempt aggravated assault.

What happened in the parking lot of Bowlero?

Prosecutors say Naperville police were conducting surveillance around 1:18 a.m. early Saturday morning in the Bowlero parking lot, 1515 Aurora Ave. The officers saw a firearm in the vehicle.

Williams and an unknown male returned to the car and began to smoke marijuana, according to officials. When police approached the vehicle, and asked to search it, Williams exited the vehicle.

It is alleged the male fled the vehicle on foot. While he was pursued by the police, Williams re-entered the vehicle and drove away. An officer then re-entered their squad car and began to pursue Williams.

During the chase, Williams allegedly made a U-turn and drove directly at the officer, who had to swerve out of the way to avoid a collision. Officials say Williams blew through seven red lights in Naperville before getting on I-88, where she reached speeds of 122 mph.

Williams was eventually pulled over and taken into custody.

DuPage County State’s Attorney and Naperville Police speak out

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said Williams showed, “no concern for public safety or for the safety of the officer involved in the pursuit.”

“Judge Coco’s order to detain her pre-trial sends the message that in DuPage County we will not tolerate this type of dangerous behavior that poses a threat not only to the driver but also puts the police officers involved and motoring public at great risk,” said Berlin.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres echoed Berlin’s public safety concerns.

“In the last few years, we’ve seen more and more individuals fleeing from police,” said Arres. “This is both a blatant disregard for the rule of law and an extremely dangerous and unacceptable risk to public safety.”

Williams is scheduled to appear in court for her arraignment on Dec. 26.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney.

