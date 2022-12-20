Ballots Finalized for Park District and School Board Elections

The filing deadline has come for candidates interested in a for four-year terms on the Naperville Park District, Naperville School District 203, and Indian Prairie School District 204 boards. There are three open slots on each.

Park District Candidates

Four candidates have turned in paperwork and are in the running for a seat on the park board.

Christopher Jacks has been a member of the Naperville Historical Preservation Commission since 2017. Jacks currently works as a Program Manager at Marsh McLennan. He filed his paperwork on Monday, December 12.

Rich Janor has been the Naperville Park District Commissioner since 2011, being re-election in 2015 and 2019. He was elected as President of the board on three separate occasions by the other six commissioners.

Mahboube “Michelle” Haghighi is the Vice President of FAMA Technology.

John Risvold is an attorney at the Collins Law Firm P.C. and a former NCTV17 board member. Risvold filed his petition just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Naperville School District 203 Candidates

Six candidates are vying for a seat on the D203 Board of Education.

Ronald Amato is employed by CNA Insurance and previously was a private practice attorney who handled regulatory matters and investment-related disputes. Amato filed his petition early this afternoon.

Melissa Kelley Black filed her paperwork earlier this afternoon.

Incumbent Kristine Gericke has served as Vice President of the D203 Board of Education since 2017, as her current committee assignment is the Chamber of Commerce. Gericke is a copyeditor for Epsilon Digital CDP. She filed her paperwork at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 12.

Newcomer Barbara Higgs formerly worked for CBS television and is now retired. Higgs filed her paperwork at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 12.

Incumbent Joseph Kozminski has served on the D203 Board of Education since 2019, as his current committee assignments are the Naperville Education Foundation andthe Business Partnership. Kozminski is a professor and Chair of Physics at Lewis University. He filed his paperwork at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 12.

Gilbert R. Wagner filed his paperwork in the afternoon on Friday, December 16.

Indian Prairie School District 204 Candidates

Newcomer Catey Genc is the president of the Indian Prairie Parents’ Council. Genc filed her paperwork at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 12.

Incumbent Justin Karubas has served on the IPSD204 board since 2013. Karubas is an attorney at Rolewick & Gutzke P.C. He filed his paperwork at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 12.

Incumbent Mark Rising has served on the IPSD204 board since 2011. Rising works a volunteer position on the Advisory Board of KidsMatter. He filed his paperwork at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 12.

The Consolidated Election will be held on April 4, 2023.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

