Bellwood man accused of illegally possessing gun, allegedly found during Naperville traffic stop

A Bellwood man who is a convicted felon is being accused of illegally possessing a loaded gun, which authorities allege was found in the man’s car during a traffic stop in Naperville.

John Templeton, 47, appeared at a bond hearing on Thursday where bond was set at $100,000. He has been charged with one count of being an armed habitual criminal.

Traffic stop made due to expired license plates, authorities said

A Naperville police officer pulled over Templeton on June 28 at about 6:43 p.m. According to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and Naperville Police Chief, the vehicle Templeton was driving had been pulled over due to expired license plates.

During the traffic stop, the police officer allegedly discovered a loaded Glock 48 9mm handgun with one round in the chamber in the vehicle.

Convicted felon, forbidden to possess a gun

Templeton is a convicted felon, having received two convictions for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, both class 2 felonies.

“The law is very clear on this, as a convicted felon, Mr. Templeton is forbidden from possessing a gun,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said in the press release.

Templeton’s arraignment has been set for July 27. If convicted, he could be sentenced to six to 30 years in prison.

Photo courtesy: handout DuPage County State’s Attorney, NPD

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!