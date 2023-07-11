Benet Academy star Frank Kaminsky ties the knot with sports anchor Ashley Brewer

On Friday, July 7th former Benet Academy basketball star Frank Kaminsky and sports anchor Ashley Brewer celebrated their marriage in front of 85 loved ones in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Newlyweds get coverage in People Magazine

The newly married couple recently had an extended story with exclusive photos and wedding details published in People Magazine. The pair first met in 2017, but first began dating in 2021 before Kaminsky proposed in September of 2022. The former Redwing star and Brewer were legally married at a Los Angeles courthouse in April, but wanted to share a celebration with friends and family, like Kaminsky’s former Benet teammate Dave Sobolewski, who was in attendance.

Kaminsky and Brewer are both looking for their next chapter

Frank Kaminsky went from a standout at Benet Academy to an All-American and winner of both the Wooden Award and the Naismith Award at Wisconsin, leading the Badgers to the National Championship game in 2015. He was the 9th overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Charlotte Hornets, where he spent his first four season in the NBA. After three seasons with the Phoenix Suns, including an appearance in the 2021 NBA Finals, Kaminsky appeared in 36 games last season with the Atlanta Hawks and the Houston Rockets. He is currently a free agent as he prepares for his 9th professional season.

Ashley Brewer was a college athlete as well, swimming at both Texas and USC before getting into sports broadcasting. She worked on air in Tucson, Arizona and Los Angeles before being hired by ESPN in 2020. After anchoring SportsCenter in Los Angeles for the past two years, Brewer was unfortunately part of ESPN’s high profile layoffs announced last month.

Now Frank Kaminsky and Ashley Brewer are ready to start fresh on the next chapters of their careers together.