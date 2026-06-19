Benet breaks ground, with stadium revamp beginning this summer

A ceremonial groundbreaking is in the books, and work is scheduled to start the first week of July on major upgrades to the stadium and track at Benet Academy.

The Catholic high school in Lisle received village approval earlier this year of its plans to renovate and modernize Baumgartner-Gilbert Stadium for football, lacrosse, soccer, track and field, cross country, physical education and other events.

‘Needed and exciting project’ beginning in early July

The school is fundraising and borrowing to support the project — with no cost to Lisle residents or taxpayers. Officials are keeping the total cost under wraps, but Benet leaders say they’re excited for the renovations to begin.

Work during the next two years will improve stadium conditions, add lighting, build new grandstands and a press box, and replace grass with a synthetic turf playing surface.

“We went through a long (approval) process with Lisle, but that’s behind us,” said Greg Girsch, the school’s vice president of advancement and a Benet alum. “We’re looking forward to moving forward with this needed and exciting project. There’s a lot of interest and enthusiasm.”

Two phases of stadium renovations planned

Work this summer, led by Walsh Construction, is set to include demolition of the old stadium and excavation to prepare for future improvements. In the fall, crews plan to lay the new foundation, prepare water detention facilities and build new grandstands.

Then, in spring 2027, Girsch said it will be time to add the new turf, track and lights, with completion of this — the first full phase of the renovation — expected before the 2027-28 school year.

The project also includes a second phase, to be constructed whenever fundraising allows, Girsch said. This phase would include a two-story hospitality building near the north end zone of the football field, which would house a concession stand, bathrooms, a spirit store selling Benet gear and a reception area on the upper level for events, reunions and retreats.

“It’s monumental for the school,” Girsch said of the project as a whole.

‘Exciting and desirable’ upgrades in the works

The school is actively fundraising through its network of students, faculty, staff, alumni and other supporters to conduct both phases of stadium renovations. Stadium-related naming opportunities noted on Benet’s website total more than $9 million, with other costs not detailed because they’re listed as “claimed by generous donors.”

Once first-phase renovations are complete, Girsch said, student-athletes and band members no longer will need to cross Maple Avenue to use facilities at nearby Benedictine University. He said the new facility will enhance student safety, extend the length of sports seasons, promote healthy lifestyles and help students develop leadership and teamwork skills.

The renovations are designed to blend the new stadium into the existing — and historic — nature of the Benet campus.

“Every time we go out to the field, that is not in great shape, looking back at our beautiful building, it makes it that much more exciting and desirable to have this new addition,” Girsch said.

Featured image courtesy: Benet Academy

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